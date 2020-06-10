CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a van that was stolen from a Cameron Park business.

The van was stolen some time overnight from Coach Carpet Cleaning and was spotted at 4:45 a.m. in Cameron Park, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

van suspect 1 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff\'s Office)

on the roof (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff\'s Office)

stolen van suspects (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff\'s Office)

Surveillance video captured an image of the van and two suspects.

The vehicle is described as a white 2006 Ford with Coach Carpet Cleaning logos. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and provide the van’s license plate. The company also has a similar van, which is being used.

Deputies believe the van could still be in the area.