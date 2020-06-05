WOODLAND (CBS13) — Pioneer High School honored their seniors with a fun and unique celebration Friday.

It’s graduation day for the Pioneer class of 2020.

“They’ve lost out on things traditional milestones in life,” Jake Whitaker, vice president of the Woodland Joint Unified Board of Trustees, said. “This is our way to give them the grad ceremony they deserve.”

Teachers and staff lined the route decorated with signs and balloons for a front-row seat to cheer on their students.

“We’ve been waiting for this for 13 years. We’re bummed but I got here and I’m excited to go through,” valedictorian Tatum Wentworth said.

More than 350 cars, each one packed with people for the pomp and circumstance, showed up for the special event. One family even had a special guest in attendance watching through facetime.

“It’s definitely a graduation that will never be forgotten, its special in its own unique way,” Whitaker said.

A unique day with drive-thru diplomas. Students also had a virtual graduation at 6 p.m. Friday.