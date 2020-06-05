



JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A Jamestown man has been arrested for the 2018 death of a 3-year-old child.

Twenty-five-year-old Brett Wozynski was arrested Thursday on a $1 million warrant for murder and child abuse stemming from a September 2018 incident when the victim, Sean Arnold, 3, suffered major injuries that reportedly occurred in an accident, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold was flown to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and later died.

After a nearly two-year-long investigation, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office concluded that the boy suffered critical injuries from abuse received by Brett, who was Arnold’s mother’s boyfriend at the time.