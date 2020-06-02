FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say three people were killed in a helicopter crash near Fairfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FAA, the helicopter crash was reported near the intersection of Lyon and Soda Springs roads around 1:30 p.m. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the three people on board died.

The helicopter was contracted by PG&E to work on high-voltage lines. Around 1 p.m., the utility says the helicopter hit a line and crashed below.

Officials say the helicopter caught fire after crashing. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the crash area. Cal Fire said the fire spread to about seven acres and at least four have been contained. Cal Fire said a tanker that responded to a wildfire near the scene of the crash rolled over on its way through the remote area, three firefighters on the tanker sustained minor injuries.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the crash caused a large-scale power outage affecting more than 38,000 PG&E customers. The utility confirmed they de-energized the lines and cut power around 3 p.m. Crews restored the power by 8:21 p.m.

Lyon Road was currently closed in both directions with no ETA for reopening. Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating the incident.