



SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — The citywide curfew has brought more uncertainty for businesses in the downtown Sacramento area.

Many have been struggling for months and are now dealing with the curfew just as they begin reopening again.

James Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Mill, says opening up shop during this time, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“I just really didn’t know what to expect. I think that’s kind of the hardest thing about being a business owner in this time is everything with COVID, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

Many businesses along K Street downtown like Subway didn’t expect a curfew on top of already losing business the past few months due to the pandemic. Manager George Patel now worries about his employees. They were already losing out on money due to lost hours.

“We can barely pay our employees,” he explained.

Just as he was starting to reopen again, he was forced to cut hours.

“We are supposed to be opening until 10 every day, that was the plan, but now we cannot do that,” Patel said.

The Boiling Crab is another business affected by the curfew that has already begun making adjustments to keep people working.

“We’re having them come back one or two days a week and trying to be fair about the schedule so everybody can get some hours and they can feel safe as well,” said Manager Jami Herman.

But for new businesses like Morgan’s Mill, it’s a waiting game to see just how big of an impact the curfew will have.

“On Friday, if in fact there is a curfew, we will adjust the schedule the day of we will send out an email, we will send out a text and I’ll make sure to call all my staff and notify them of what’s going on,” Morgan said.