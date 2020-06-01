SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Grant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings and co-host of a popular sports talk radio show, has been placed on administrative leave for a comment he tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Napear’s station, KHTK, is investigating a twitter dispute between Napear and former Kings players.

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

The Kings issued the following statement: “Grant’s recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK.”

It’s unclear how long he will be on leave.