FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police are asking residents to stay home Monday night as they respond to reported looting around the Solano Mall.

In a tweet, police said the looting is happening at the Solano Town Center and Gateway Boulevard.

On Twitter, one user posted a video of heavy machinery being used to break down the doors a Best Buy as crowds gathered.

Police have not released any more details about the looting.

Around midnight Monday, police tweeted an update about rumors of looting in residential areas of Fairfield. Officials said those rumors were false.

There was a strong presence of officers throughout Fairfield Monday night.