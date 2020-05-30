AUBURN (CBS13) – The Auburn Jail is on lockdown after two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Authorities said the positive test results came back Friday. The inmates reportedly began showing symptoms like a low-grade fever and were placed in isolation last week.

The sheriff’s office said both inmates were moved to negative pressure cells to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Authorities said both inmates are doing well and will remain in the specialized cells for the time being.

Placer County authorities said the jail will also remain on lockdown while the situation is evaluated.