BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that an inmate in the county jail who was previously housed with 26 other inmates has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities said the inmate was asymptomatic upon arrival to the jail and was housed with over two dozen other inmates for two days.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate on Friday complained of shortness of breath and received positive results after taking a COVID-19 test.

The individual, who Butte County authorities said was “arrested for serious crimes,” is in the hospital in stable condition.

The other 26 inmates who were exposed to the inmate are being monitored by the sheriff’s office and public health officials.

“Our medical team is prepared to care for COVID-19 patients inside the Butte County Jail,” said Dr. Vivek Shah from Wellpath, the jail’s medical provider. Our team has the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment and is well trained in the care and treatment of contagious respiratory infections such as COVID-19. Our nurses have been preparing for this situation since early March and are ready to take excellent care of those who may fall ill.”