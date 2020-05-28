STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man armed with a medieval-looking mace was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly fighting with another person.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came across the two people fighting on Waterloo Road in Stockton. They say the suspect was armed with a mace, a blunt type of club with a heavy head attached by a chain, and a concealed switchblade.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Daniel Gonzales for assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a concealed deadly weapon.

The victim was not injured in the incident.