Question of the DayTina wants to know, what’s one of your favorite words?

14 hours ago

Open for Biz: CrepevilleCrepeville Restaurant is opening weekends for dine in on their patio and they have so many delicious items on the menu! During the weekdays, they also stay open, but only for to-go's and delivery. Sabrina is live in Sacramento checking out the menu!

14 hours ago

Ben Talks “Stargirl”Stargirl is a huuuuge hit for The CW but it’s a pretty obscure character, Ben from Empire Comics Vault will break it all down for us.

14 hours ago

Sac Brewboat New ProtocolsSac Brew Boat is gearing up to open for the summer 2020 season...this year with 2 Brew Boats! They are currently offering Lunch and Dinner boat cruises for small private group of 4-10 people of the same household/family unit. Lori Wallace is stopping by to learn how they’re making it happen, while keeping passengers healthy!

14 hours ago

Law-LywoodCraig Ashton from Ashton & Price stops by to tell us about the latest celebrity legal entanglements happening right now amidst the pandemic!

15 hours ago