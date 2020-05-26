ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove police patrol car was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened on bond Road, near Elk Crest Way.

Vehicle Accident with extrication Bond Rd/Elk Crest. Lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/f98EYI7hzg — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 26, 2020

Exactly what led up to the crash, and how many other vehicles were involved, is unclear.

Crews are working on extracting a person. Firefighters have not said which vehicle they are extracting a person from.

Police say the sergeant who was in the patrol vehicle has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Eastbound traffic on Bond Rd. between Emerald Crest and E. Stockton is closed. Westbound Bond Rd. is open at this time. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 26, 2020

Eastbound Bond Road between Emerald Crest and E. Stockton Boulevard is closed due to the incident. Westbound Bond Road remains open.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.