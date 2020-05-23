SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A state employee died after being electrocuted while working in the California Department of Public Health building in Sacramento on Friday, officials said.

The employee was identified as Jack McGarey, 51, of Sacramento, according to a report from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department said dispatchers received a call shortly after 1 a.m. regarding the electrocution.

After being found unresponsive in the basement, CPR was performed on McGarey while first responders transported him to the hospital while he was in critical condition, Wade said.

Officials said the 911 caller told them the employee was electrocuted while working but details on the work they were performing are unknown.