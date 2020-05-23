FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Premium Outlets reopened on Saturday after closing just over two months ago due to the pandemic.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Brenda Smith, General Manager at Folsom Premium Outlets.

Officials said all tenants have been made aware of enhanced safety protocols and that the property is working with local non-profits to assisting those experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus.

New safety measures include:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting in high-traffic locations

Making available masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene throughout

Employee health screenings

Employee safety protocols like frequent hand-washing and PPE

Further enforcement of social distancing

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support. We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and doing so in a safe and responsible manner,” Smith said.

The facility has also joined “a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits,” officials said.