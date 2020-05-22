



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time in months, you can now dine-in at restaurants in Sacramento County. The county’s amended health order went into effect at noon Friday.

In an effort to help restaurants reopen, the city launched an expedited process for restaurants to participate in the “Farm to Form Al Fresco” outdoor dining program. This allows restaurants in city limits to expand their dining into public sidewalks and adjacent parking lots, expanding their socially-distant dining capacity.

READ MORE: Sacramento County Modifies Health Order, Allowing Dine-In Service At Restaurants To Resume

On Friday, you could see barricades getting set up lining K Street outside popular restaurants, expanding the sidewalk so people could walk by at a safe distance.

Restaurants that opened Friday started to fill up with many customers sitting outside.

Health officials want to remind customers to wear masks when they cannot maintain six feet of distance and wash their hands frequently. Additionally, you should only be dining with people from your household at this time.

The city has launched a resource page for residents interested in participating in the Farm to Fork Al Fresco Program: cityofsacramento.org/alfresco