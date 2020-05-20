



DAVIS (CBS13) — After discovering a new genus of spiders in Monterey County, UC Davis professor is asking the community to help name the species.

Professor Jason Bond discovered the spider on a beach at Moss Landing State Park and has already proposed the genus Cryptocteniza, which means hidden or secret.

Bond is now turning to the public to name the species. The winner will “hold the bragging rights and be acknowledged in his upcoming manuscript on the new genus.” He’s accepting suggestions until 5 p.m. on June 1 at jbond@ucdavis.edu.

According to Bond, spiders are often named for their location, behavior, characteristics, or celebrities. He’s named spiders after Star Wars characters, Stephen Colbert, Angelina Jolie, and Neil Young.

The university said he first discovered the female spider in 1997 and did not find the male until the fall of 2019.