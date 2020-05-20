ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A driver escaped serious injuries after a rollover crash in Elk Grove Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. along Laguna Boulevard, near Big Horn Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the SUV ended up on its roof with significant damage to its front end. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, police say.

Eastbound Laguna Boulevard is closed between Big Horn Boulevard and Trenholm Drive while crews clean up the road. Drivers are urged to use a different route.