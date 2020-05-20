



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The Towers Casino and Card Room in Nevada County says six Department of Justice agents shut them down Tuesday night for violating the state’s public health order.

Owner Jamey Robinson says there was no indication from Nevada County Department of Public Health or local law enforcement that she was doing anything wrong.

“We were all wearing protective equipment, everybody here was wearing masks, and we were just playing poker, which is what I have approval on,” Robinson said.

Despite the changes to safety measures, Towers Casino was shutdown for reopening to the public in violation of the governor’s executive orders.

“I always abide by what the bureau tells me to do, in this case, they just gave me no notice,” Robinson said.

The emergency order forces Towers Casino to remain closed until further notice.