



Investigators are looking for a man accused of intentionally starting a fire in Stanislaus County.

The incident happened on May 9, according to a statement from the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit. Video of the man believed to be the suspect was released Wednesday and shows the man walking into a dumpster enclosure.

Investigators say the is missing his right hand.

Anyone with information that would help identify the suspect is asked to call (209) 525-5537 or email info@stanfiu.org.