Question of the DayTina wants to know, if you could have any design on your facemask, what would it be?

15 hours ago

Local Authors COVID for KidsLori Wallace is talking to local authors Lacy and Ace Stryker about their book, "Has Anyone Seen Normal?". A free picture book for children about a young girl struggling to navigate the uncertainty in her life caused by COVID-19. The authors released it for free with an invitation at the back of the book for readers to consider a donation to charity if they like it. Since its release, it has been downloaded thousands of times by readers in 42 countries and counting. It has been used by teachers, counselors, therapists, and parent groups to help communicate with kids about adjusting to the "new normal."

15 hours ago

Garden of Eat’n Meal DonationGarden Of Eat'n with the help of the community has been able to donate more than 7,100 meals for hospital workers at Kaiser and dignity health in elk grove.... Well, today is their last day dropping off the food and Sabrina is live with them as they prep for the feed with 400+ meals ready to go.

15 hours ago

Student Fashion Show Pt 2Julissa is back with a couple of fashion design students from American River College who are presenting their final collection!

15 hours ago

WTH: Hardware Pt 2The other latest game show sweeping the nation...What the heck is thaaaaaaaaaat?!

15 hours ago