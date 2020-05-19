MERIDIAN (CBS13) — Authorities say a man allegedly tried to run over a deputy at the start of a chase in Sutter County Monday night.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department says the incident started a little after 10 p.m. when deputies went to investigate a suspicious car that had reportedly been parked near the shop at Meridian School four hours.

As deputies walked up to the vehicle, the driver hit the gas and allegedly drove towards the deputies — missing one of them by just feet.

The deputies then went back to their patrol vehicles and started chasing the suspect. At some point, the suspect let two passengers out of the car and reportedly said he didn’t want them to be a part of the chase.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol eventually started chasing the suspect until a spike strip was used on Pass Road near Sutter. A PIT maneuver was then used to end the chase and the driver was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Brazil. The sheriff’s department says Brazil is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for the alleged attempt to hit the deputy with his car. Brazil was also already a parolee-at-large out of Kings County.