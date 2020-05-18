



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man whose 2018 shooting by Sacramento police received national attention, has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Stevante was arrested Monday and booked at the Sacramento County Jail on aggravated battery charges. Clark was taken into custody by Sacramento police officers on the career criminal apprehension team.

Stephon Clark, was shot and killed after officers mistook the cell phone in his hand for a gun. The shooting prompted protests and national attention as part of the larger discussion over police brutality.

In the aftermath of Stephon Clark’s shooting, Stevante Clark disrupted a city council meeting and embarked on an emotional tirade inside the chambers in front of Mayor Steinberg. Since the incident in city council chambers, Steinberg has pushed for mental health awareness in the city’s African American community.

Stevante Clark has since developed a relationship with elected leaders and currently serves as an appointed member of the Sacramento City Measure U Advisory Committee.

Sources say Stevante is being held on $50,000 bail.

Aggravated battery is defined as battery causing serious bodily injury.

Stevante was arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of making criminal threats to another person, felony assault, felony vandalism, and abusing the 911 emergency line, police stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.