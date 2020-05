ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Denio’s in Roseville fully reopened for the first time on Saturday.

The farmers market and swap meet said the move was approved by Placer County and that it has new guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Families must maintain at least 6 feet from others when shopping. Sink and sanitizer stations can also be found throughout the market.

The market will be open again Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.