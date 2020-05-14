SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a hotel near Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The hotel is along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

Lots of Sac Sheriff on scene a lot Watt Ave near Orange Grove Ave. Shots fired at American Best Value Hotel. Some residents evacuated. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Aw9cXqOBK — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 14, 2020

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at the hotel.

Deputies believe the person who fired the gun may be inside a hotel room. The hotel is being evacuated due to the incident.

A person was seen being taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office says.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.