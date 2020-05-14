Filed Under:Sacramento County, Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a hotel near Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The hotel is along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at the hotel.

Deputies believe the person who fired the gun may be inside a hotel room. The hotel is being evacuated due to the incident.

A person was seen being taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office says.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.