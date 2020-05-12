ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a Roseville family came face-to-face with an intruder inside their home last week.

The incident happened early last Wednesday morning at an undisclosed neighborhood in Roseville.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a man had apparently gotten in through an unlocked door while the family was putting their kids to sleep. The man then stayed in the home for a bit – even using the bathroom to bathe himself, deputies say.

Eventually, the suspect was caught by a resident as he walked out of the bathroom. The suspect then ran out of the home.

Deputies searched the area and caught the suspect — who is identified as 28-year-old Roseville resident James Nunley II — a little while later.

Nunley has been arrested and booked into jail. He’s facing a burglary and probation violation charges.