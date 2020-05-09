PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville man arrested on Saturday is accused of committing sexual acts with at least two minors, authorities said.

The Placerville Police Department said an investigation into Pablo Perez Balderas, 16, began on Friday when a reporter came to them stating they believed two young girls were victims of unlawful sexual contact by Balderas.

Investigators said they learned that Balderas had allegedly touched one victim, 16, a week ago and a second victim, 15, on Wednesday, May 7.

The department said Balderas was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Placerville police ask that anyone with information on potential additional suspicious acts contact the department.