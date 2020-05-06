MODESTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer was left with major injuries after a crash in Modesto on Tuesday night.

CHP says the officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle on H Street, approaching the 6th Street intersection. An SUV and sedan apparently entered the intersection at the same time as the patrol car and both struck the driver side of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer, a nine-year veteran of CHP’s Modesto division, suffered major but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital.

Both other drivers suffered minor injuries, CHP says. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash. Investigators are still looking into the incident.