



LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police arrested a man on charges of transporting a controlled substance after they discovered a suspicious package containing cocaine Tuesday.

Police say a person tried to mail a package to another state containing a jar of peanut butter with two baggies of cocaine inside. According to detectives, the suspect used another person’s name to mail the package.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Lodi man Donald Thatcher. He was charged with transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and identity theft.