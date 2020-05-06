ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A police chase that started in Elk Grove ended in Valley Springs early Wednesday morning.

Elk Grove police say the incident started when officers spotted a car near Emerald Vista and Bray Vista drivers that had been reported stolen. Officers moved in on the car and two occupants inside gave themselves up. However, the driver took off.

Police in Elk Grove eventually terminated their chase, but California Highway Patrol took over.

Eventually, later in the morning, the driver was located in the Valley Springs area.

The name of the driver has not been released at this point.