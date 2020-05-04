



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights couple is back in California after being arrested in Hawaii for violating their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Borice Leouskiy and Yuliia Andreichenko claim airport screeners in Hawaii told them it was okay to visit friends, go to parks and visit beaches. Except, according to the office of Hawaii Governor David Ige, beaches are closed.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the couple refused to follow the state’s mandatory quarantine, even after several warnings from their Waikiki hotel staff to stay in place. Ultimately, law enforcement had to take action.

The couple was hit with a number of charges including the violation of the 14-day quarantine. It is unclear if they will have to return to Hawaii to appear in court.

“I think it was stupid on their move for their own health and our health in this community,” Citrus Heights neighbor Jeriel Gray said.

READ ALSO: Sacramento Mayor Wants To Make Face Masks Mandatory As More Businesses Reopen

The couple’s decision to travel also put the State of Hawaii at risk. So far, the islands have managed to keep their coronavirus numbers low with 621 positive cases and 17 deaths. The most cases — 400 — have been reported in Honolulu County, where the couple was staying.

The state has practically shut down its borders to tourists in an effort to put human life before economic growth. Hawaii’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center wrote in part: “COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the economic driver of the State…”