SONORA (CBS13) – An alleged shoplifter is now also facing assault charges after he reportedly injured a store employee’s wrist.

According to a Sonora Police Department statement, on Tuesday around 7 p.m., 22-year-old Noel Figueroa went inside of a store in the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road. There, he allegedly took items from the store and was about to leave, when a store employee locked the door to prevent him from leaving, covered the lock with her hand, and asked Figueroa to pay for the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed the employee’s hand and began to twist her wrist, forcing her to open the door.

He then left. Police were called to the scene but were unable to find him.

Police were able to identify Figueroa based on images taken by an employee.

On Wednesday, an off-duty Sonora police officer spotted Figueroa pushing a bicycle towards a known homeless camp. Police responded and were able to take Figueroa into custody,

Figueroa was arrested on the charge of felony robbery. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bail.