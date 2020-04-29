



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Good Samaritan is recovering after the man he tried to help attacked him and carjacked him on Highway 99 in Sacramento.

The wild sequence was then capped off when the suspect died crashing the stolen vehicle.

Michael Markell has a swollen eye and deep gashes on his head.

“It’s hard to process but I believe in karma,” Markell said. “I’m glad I’m not dead. I hurt, but I’ll live.”

Markell has his wife and two little boys by his side now after he survived the wild ride that started when he stopped his truck to help a man walking on the freeway.

“I try helping everybody and their mommas out,” Markell said.

That help turned into more of a horror story when the man asked to go to Fresno and Markell said no. The man started socking him in the face.

“I was getting hit, so I opened up my driver’s side door,” Markell said. “And we both end up flying out the driver’s door.”

The pedestrian turned carjacking suspect didn’t go more than a few miles down the highway before he hit a guardrail.

“He ends up wrecking, rolling it like four or five times, ejects himself and kills himself,” Markell said.

The man Markell was simply trying to help was killed mere minutes after the carjacking. Markell and his family were planning a move out of state in the morning. Now they are left without the family car and everything they had inside it.

Andrea Gause is Markell’s wife.

“All of our clothes, my son’s formula, cereal, things like that,” Gause said. “Like everything, birth certificates, everything.”

His instinct told him to help a man in need.

“I’ll still help somebody,” Markell said, “but I’m definitely re-think my process.”

Now Michael Markell is bloodied and beaten and left with a new sense of how to pay to it forward. The family says it doesn’t know how long it will take for them to get a new vehicle.

For now, they are staying in a hotel, trying to figure out their next step.