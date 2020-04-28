



— An Iowa family trying to stay busy during the coronavirus lockdown made a huge Monopoly board game for their neighborhood using sidewalk chalk.

The Erps family spent four hours on Sunday afternoon creating a “neighborhood Monopoly masterpiece” in Grimes, WTVT reported.

Connor Erps said he and his two sisters used the project as a break from their studies in dentistry, art education, and accounting.

Go, Community chest, Reading Railroad, Marvin Gardens, Park Place, Water Works, James Place, and yes, the Jail — it was all there at the corner of S.W. Maplewood Dr. and S.W. Clark Lane.

They also made oversized dice to play the game.