SONOMA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected loss of a 3-year-old K9 who was rushed to a veterinarian after suffering a medical emergency during training.
Despite life-saving measures, Mako was later pronounced dead at the vet.
“You were a good boy, Mako. Rest easy. We have the watch from here,” the agency said in a Facebook post.
Swipe left for more photos of Mako.
The agency said Mako, a Belgian Malinois, served the community with the Windsor Police Department for almost two years.