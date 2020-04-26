Galt (CBS13) – The back of a pickup truck is packed with bags and each one is filled with groceries, but this is not your usual grocery delivery service. Senior citizens and people with underlying health conditions in Galt are getting a special delivery for free from a familiar face.

Mayor Paul Sandhu and his family are delivering groceries to people in need on weekends.

“I like to deliver the bags myself. I like to deliver one-on-one when I go to their door,” said Sandhu.

This is Mayor Sandhu’s third day delivering groceries to people in need in his community.

What started as a small gesture, took off when he posted he wanted to help people on social media. Friends and family started donating and Sandhu ended up with 70 bags to deliver.

“This is a hard time for everybody and I want to let the community be safe, be patient, stay home,” said Sandhu.