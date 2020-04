MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in front of a Bank of America on Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in front of the bank on the 3400 block of Dale Road, police said.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

We will update you as new information becomes available.