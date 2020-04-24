



DAVIS (CBS13) — Yolo County has announced a new order that requires people to wear a face mask in public.

The move, which was announced on Friday morning, comes after rumblings that the county was getting ready to announce a new mask order. In anticipation of the order, the Davis Police Department posted a notice on Thursday to their Facebook page warning residents.

County health officials say face coverings will now have to be worn in all public settings where people will be interacting inside an enclosed setting – like during shopping, waiting in line inside a store, picking up food, riding the bus or rideshare, and going to the doctor’s office.

People will not be required to wear masks when at home, in a car, or when they’re just walking or bicycling outdoors.

Health officials stress that children under 2-years-old should not be wearing masks due to suffocation risks.

The order also stipulates that businesses in Yolo County will have to require their employees to wear a face mask. Any customer who is not wearing a face covering can be refused service under the order.

County officials note that people who violate the order are unlikely to be cited, but businesses will still be expected to enforce the order.

Yolo County also announced they’re easing some restrictions and now allowing golf courses, gun and hunting clubs, boat ramps and fishing to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mask order goes into effect immediately, but the county says it won’t be enforceable until April 27.

Yolo County’s mask order is similar to other mandates that went into effect in the Bay Area this week. No mask mandate has been issued in either Sacramento or Solano counties as of Friday.