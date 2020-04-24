STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said they are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man hospitalized on Thursday night.

The department said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of West Flora Street in the city’s civic district.

The victim, 27, was in the area when the suspect came to the location and fired shots at him, police said.

The suspect was described as only wearing a black hoodie. The victim is said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact Stockton police.