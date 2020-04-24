SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are joining the San Francisco 49ers and other local major sports teams in a partnership to donate 50,000 face masks and bandanas to health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49ers announced Friday that they are partnering with the Kings, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s, Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes, the teams’ merchandising partners and other local organizations to donate the masks to UC San Francisco and Bay Area Community Services.

“During these unprecedented times, it is vital that we remain united and do our part to support one another, whether that is staying at home, wearing a face covering when in public or donating to local community organizations,” said Al Guido, San Francisco 49ers President. “We are proud to partner with our fellow Bay Area teams, broadcast partners and community organizations to provide resources and meals to those most impacted by this situation.”

The Kings and other teams have already donated 10,000 total shirts, of which manufacturer Timbuk2 is creating face cloth coverings and bandanas.

Additionally, 49ers’ fans can also purchase 49ers-branded face coverings beginning Friday on the team’s online store. All 49ers proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank in Silicon Valley to feed those in need.