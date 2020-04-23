WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man was arrested after police say he pickpocketed a woman at the Walmart in Woodland on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the store on E. Main Street.

Woodland police say a woman was shopping inside when a man bumped into her. She soon realized that her wallet, phone and other items were missing.

With the help of her phone’s tracking app, she was able to trace the suspect to near Ace Hardware just down the road. She went in and immediately recognized the suspect and went to confront him, prompting the man to run into the store.

Officers soon arrived and arrested the man. His name has not been released at this point.

Police caution that, while tracking features like Find My Phone are useful, victims should always call them first and avoid taking matters into their own hands.

Some of the woman’s property was recovered, police say, but a second suspect is still on the run.