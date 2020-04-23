If you’ve had your stimulus money taken by debt collectors, you’ll be able to get it back.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order exempting financial assistance given to Californians through the CARES Act from debt collectors. He says it’s also retroactive.
“So if you’re a debt collector, you have to give it back,” he said.
This exemption does not apply to people who owe child, spousal support, or payments to the victim of a crime.
Newsom also said that 21 of the 24 major student loan servicers have agreed to waive late payment fees or fines for the next three months.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package was created with the goal of protecting Americans from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.