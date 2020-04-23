If you’ve had your stimulus money taken by debt collectors, you’ll be able to get it back.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order exempting financial assistance given to Californians through the CARES Act from debt collectors. He says it’s also retroactive.

“So if you’re a debt collector, you have to give it back,” he said.

This exemption does not apply to people who owe child, spousal support, or payments to the victim of a crime.

Newsom also said that 21 of the 24 major student loan servicers have agreed to waive late payment fees or fines for the next three months.