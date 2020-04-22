GALT (CBS13) — While the Galt High School baseball team is unable to practice or play due to the coronavirus outbreak, thieves reportedly broke into their storage containers and stole their gear.

According to a Facebook post, the team learned Wednesday morning that both of their storage containers were broken into.

Some of the items include two Jugs pitching machines, three sets of catcher’s gear, several boxes of new baseballs, gloves, bats, helmets, hitting tools, tools, a P.A. and sound system, speakers, and more.

The team is asking anyone who has information about the theft to report it to the police.