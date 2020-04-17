



California’s statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for lower-level offenses was intended to reduce the jail population and limit the spread of the coronavirus. While it may have slowed the virus’ spread, it’s allowed suspects who may otherwise not have been able to post bail, to get out and offend again.

Over the course of the last week, at least three suspects who’ve been released as a result of the emergency zero bail order, have been re-arrested, authorities say.

On Friday, Cuitlahuac Saldana, 33, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after a relative in the Stanislaus County town of Riverbank called 911 and said Saldana was armed with a weapon and had been trespassing on their property. He had been out of jail for only four days.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Amanda Rogers was arrested in Turlock after Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies

arrested her on suspicion of possessing stolen property, which included someone else’s mail and a motorized shopping cart. She was on searchable probation due to prior convictions.

At the time she was arrested, Rogers was out of custody for only two days. She faces charges of first-degree burglary, vandalism, and probation violation.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Jason Gaul was found inside the vehicle he was trying to steal on West Lane in Stockton, say police. When officers arrived, Gaul reportedly ignored officers’ commands and resisted when they tried to take him out of the vehicle. Gaul was tased and then arrested for vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. According to a video posted on Facebook by San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat

Withrow, Gaul was released from the county jail on Friday as part of the public health order requiring the release of non-violent inmates with less than 60 days left in their sentence.

Withrow said Gaul has four prior convictions for stealing vehicles and was in custody for his fifth. Gaul was out for three days before he was arrested.