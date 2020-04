Yuba City MasksDarlene Moon lives in Yuba City and is a long time crafter! During this pandemic she wanted a way to contribute and had heard that lots of health care workers stated that their ears were hurting from wearing the masks all day. She decided to make masks and give them to as many health care workers as possible. Lori has more via Zoom!

Yolo Delivers Hope, Pt. 2Woodland's Dinner on Main is helping to spread hope to thousands of folks in need. Launching today, Yolo Delivers HOPE will be providing 4,800 healthy chef-prepared meals from 12 restaurants to our low-income families and vulnerable senior population. Ashley is in Woodland with more!

Dad Joke of the Day: RiddleCody has a new dad joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.

5 A.M. Club Member: CJ and LarissaCourtney announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

