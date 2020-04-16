



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Health Officer has amended the public health order to allow for more outdoor activity, including golf, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents are still ordered to stay home except to perform essential activities, but the amended order allows some outdoor activities and businesses to resume if physical distancing guidelines are followed. Currently, the order is set to be in effect until May 1.

Golf is one of the outdoor activities that is now permitted in Placer County under the amended order. Previously, Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson ordered all golf courses, tennis pickleball, basketball, and volleyball courts, shooting and archery ranges, and disc golf courses to close.

Now the golf courses and outdoor shooting and archery ranges can be open if they follow specific guidelines. Disc Golf courses can also stay open, but players may not make contact with the baskets. Additionally, tennis, pickleball, basketball,

and volleyball courts can only be used by members of the same household.

Dog owners are also allowed to bring their furry friends back to the dog parks, but all seating areas will be closed down and hand sanitizer is required at entrances and exits. Owners are also required to bring their own water and waste bags.

The last major amendment applies to landscapers and gardeners who were prohibited from routine lawn mowing and cosmetic care in the previous order. If they follow physical distancing practices and clean shared equipment, they are allowed to resume cosmetic lawn care. Additionally, crew members must travel in separate vehicles unless they live in the same household.

The amended order goes into effect at midnight Thursday.