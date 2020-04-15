



TRACY (CBS13) — An employee at the Safeway Distribution Center in Tracy has died from coronavirus complications, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Last week, the grocery chain confirmed multiple positive coronavirus diagnoses at the distribution center.

Safeway said all employees at the warehouse will be screened before their shifts starting by the end of this week. The company said it is also in the process of sourcing masks to distribute to employees in distribution centers, stores and manufacturing plants.

A spokesperson for Safeway issued the following statement Wednesday: “We were saddened to learn that an associate at our Tracy Distribution Center has passed away due to complications related to COVID-19. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate’s family. This is difficult for the entire Safeway team. We are letting our associates know that if they are feeling uneasy, they can call our Employee Assistance Program to speak with licensed counselors. We’re working to assist the associate’s family during this difficult time through the Safeway Foundation’s We Care program – a charitable program designed to support our associates during unanticipated financial hardships and emergencies.”

No other information was released about the employee who passed away.

The distribution center remains open at this time.

