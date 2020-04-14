



California drivers whose licenses are set to expire between March and May 1, 2020 will get an extension, due to coronavirus

Licenses for drivers under 70 years old that are supposed to expire between March and May 2020 are now valid through May 31, 2020, the DMV says.

In addition, commercial driver licenses, endorsements, and certificates expiring between March and June are also now valid through June 30, 2020, which is in line with an emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to a DMV statement. The extension does not include medical certificates for commercial drivers.

Californians with a suspended license are not eligible for the extension.

The DMV says it’s continuing to review and process online renewals and encourages drivers eligible to renew their license online to do so. Visit https://virtual.dmv.ca.gov to learn more.

Law enforcement agencies have been notified of the extension.