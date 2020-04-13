



MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home in Modesto and officers say the homeowner’s doorbell video footage helped to identify the suspect.

On April 11, 2020, a Ring video was posted on social media that showed the suspect behind an alleged burglary in the northeast area of Modesto. Someone who saw the video recognized the suspect and then called police. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Anthony Hough of Modesto.

Modesto Police Department detectives located Hough on Monday afternoon and arrested him on a burglary charge.