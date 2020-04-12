DAVIS (CBS13) – The man suspected of stealing a coronavirus test sample from Sutter Davis Hospital has been arrested, the Davis Police Department said.

Shaun Lamar Moore, 40, of Davis, was spotted by an officer just before 11:45 a.m. riding his bicycle across the Richards Boulevard overpass, the department said.

Moore was arrested shortly after in the area of Cowell Boulevard and Research Park Drive. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail where he faces burglary charges.

The department said they are familiar with Moore and are investigating whether any mental health conditions played a factor in the burglary. Police said they do not believe Moore intended to harm himself or anyone.

The hospital told police on Saturday afternoon that a man entered the facility, stole the sample that was awaiting testing and left on a bike.

The sample was later found in a CVS Pharmacy shopping cart on West Covell Boulevard and confirmed by the hospital to be untampered with.