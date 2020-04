LODI (CBS13) – Staff at a Lodi healthcare center celebrated after a man they treated for coronavirus finally got to go home.

This is the first time he’s seen his fiance in weeks and the company President Daniel Wolcott thanked him for staying at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.

He was quarantined for treatment for 17 days and needed a ventilator for a portion of his treatment, officials said.

As of Saturday, San Joaquin County had 260 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.